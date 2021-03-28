2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Georgia highway crash

A highway crash caused by a wrong-way driver in southeast Georgia killed two people and left another hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The deadly collision happened Saturday on U.S. 17 in Bryan County southwest of Savannah, WSAV-TV reported. Cpl. Dante Williams of the State Patrol said a driver traveling northbound in a southbound lane collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Williams said the wrong-way driver was killed, as was a passenger in the pickup truck. The trooper said the driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox later identified the two people killed as Sergio Miguel Ortega-Gonzalez of Liberty County and Jessica Thornburg of Bloomingdale.