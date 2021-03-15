Georgia

Man and 3 dogs killed in Atlanta house fire

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

A man and three dogs were killed in a weekend blaze in Atlanta, fire officials said.

The fire broke out Saturday evening in a southwest Atlanta home, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The home was still ablaze when firefighters arrived at the scene, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Firefighters were inside the home working to put out the blaze when they found the man’s body. Firefighters then found the bodies of the three dogs.

