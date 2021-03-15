Georgia

GBI probing south Georgia shooting that involved law officer

The Associated Press

STATESBORO, Ga.

State law officers are investigating a shooting that involved a a law officer in Bulloch County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.

The shooting happened in Bulloch County, where one man was seriously injured, the GBI said. The agency didn’t release details about the circumstances. But it said that it’s investigating the shooting at the request of the Georgia State Patrol.

No state troopers were injured, the GBI said in a brief statement on social media.

Bulloch County is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

