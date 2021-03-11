When you picked up that sandwich on the go last week, you might’ve picked up listeria

Turkey sandwiches made for folks to pick up in a hurry, including travelers in an American Airlines airport hub, have been recalled after listeria was found last week in the surface areas where they were produced.

Via an FDA-posted alert, MG Foods on Wednesday night announced the recall of its own brand of turkey sandwiches and ones sold under the Fresh to You brand. The sandwiches were distributed to retail locations March 3 through last Friday, but the company says the sandwiches had been yanked off all shelves by Friday night.

Those shelves were in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, an American Airlines hub, for MG Foods Combo Half & Half, Turkey & Cheddar BLT and Turkey & Swiss Croissant sandwiches. Those sandwiches and 27 other MG Foods and Fresh to You varieties listed in the alert went to vending machines and micro markets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and West Virginia.

The label for one of the MG Foods turkey sandwiches recalled. FDA

To ask questions or to request a refund, call MG Foods at 855-424-8390, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

A logo of one of the Fresh to You turkey sandwiches recalled FDA