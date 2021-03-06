South Georgia teen selling live bait in vending machine

A South Georgia teenager says business is booming since he set up a vending machine to sell live fishing bait.

Seventeen-year-old Christopher Keshawn Horne sells live minnows and worms from a machine plugged in outside a gym in Adel. Horne launched the business Feb. 25 and had to restock his vending machine the next day, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.

The teen’s business, GA Boy Baits, gets help from his parents while Horne attends school.

His father, Christopher Horne Sr., is an avid outdoorsman who was already raising his own live bait. He’s been supplying his son.

“We always tell our son we want him to have a career and not a job,” the elder Horne said. “We don’t want him to feel like he is stuck at a job. We want him to know anybody can do anything and there is no limits, so long as you put in the work to get there.”

The teen’s father said the vending machine was designed to keep the proper temperature for storing live bait. A local graphics company did design work for the machines' exterior.