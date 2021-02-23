David Perdue decides he won’t run in Georgia’s 2022 Senate election

Former U.S. Sen David Perdue announced will not run in Georgia’s 2022 U.S. Senate election, clearing the way for other Republican challengers as they attempt to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“This is a personal decision, not a political one,” Perdue said in a statement Tuesday. “I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.”

The announcement comes a week after Perdue filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, the first step necessary to challenge Warnock. Perdue, who served in the Senate from 2015 to January 2021, lost his re-election bid to current Sen. Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff.

“It has been the honor of my life to have represented the people of Georgia in the United States Senate,” Perdue said. “Bonnie and I want to thank my fantastic staff and everybody in the state and around the country for all the help they have given us. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.”