Glamping could come to Lake Lanier, if county approves

Glamping may be coming to the shores of north Georgia's Lake Lanier, if a county can agree on zoning rules.

A mash up of glamorous and camping — glamping is a term for fancy pre-erected campsites, often with individual bathrooms.

At least two landowners want to start offering glamping in Hall County northeast of Atlanta, The Times of Gainesville reports.

“It’s a growing trend, and with COVID, it’s an alternative to crowded hotels,” said Paul Price, one of the applicants.

He wants to develop eight campsites with “luxurious outhouses” featuring running water on some lakefront property.

County planning staff is recommending that glamping be permitted in areas zones for residential or agricultural use, as long as no one rents a campsite for more than 30 consecutive days. Right now, it's not allowed anywhere, meaning it would have to get special approval from Hall County commissioners.

Planning commissioners have delayed action three times, most recently on Monday, when they discussed possible additional restrictions they'd like to add to the rules.