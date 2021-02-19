Georgia

Georgia man struck, killed after crash on Ohio highway

The Associated Press

ASHLAND, Ohio

A Georgia man was killed after he was struck while crossing a highway in Ohio on foot after his vehicle had crashed into a median, authorities said.

Tyrrell Louden, 38, of Atlanta, was reportedly driving recklessly when his vehicle hit the center median in the northbund lanes on Interstate 71 in Ashland County on Thursday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Loudon got out of the vehicle and walked into the southbound lanes, where he was struck and killed, police said.

The 50-year-old driver who hit Loudon remained on the scene and the highway patrol said he was not considered to be at fault.

No other information was available.

