Know a Georgia senior trying to get COVID vaccine appointment? New program can help

A new partnership in Georgia aims to help seniors gain access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several state agencies are working together to help older adults sign up for vaccines and arrange transportation to vaccination appointments throughout Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced in a press release Thursday that it will partner with the Department of Human Services and local Area Agencies on Aging, a part of DHS’ Division of Aging Services Network.

Georgia’s 12 AAAs will work with DPH’s 18 public health districts to make contact with seniors and plan vaccination events in their communities. These services are available for both first and second dose appointments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of vaccine administration, which means residents ages 65 and older and their caregivers are eligible to be vaccinated.

This month, the AAAs will begin reaching out to seniors and their caregivers who are enrolled in services like home-delivered meals, personal care assistance, respite care, and other Home and Community Base Service programs, as well as those who have contacted the Aging & Disability Resource Connection.

“Vaccination is so important for people aged 65 and older, but for those without a social support system to help them navigate a website, getting a vaccine can be extremely difficult,” said Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner, in the press release. “This collaboration with DHS and AAAs demonstrates our collective ability to get the vaccine to the vulnerable individuals in Georgia who need it most.”

To contact your local AAA, visit aging.georgia.gov. For other resources for older adults, please contact the ADRC at https://www.georgiaadrc.com/findservices.