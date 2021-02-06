Family of 4 killed in mobile home fire in Georgia

Three children and an adult died in a fire early Saturday morning at a mobile home in Georgia, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the home in Snellville just after 2 a.m., Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services stated in a tweet.

Two children were pulled from the home, and another child and an adult were later found inside.

“The family of four have all deceased,” the statement said. No identities were released.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.