Georgia

Republicans want to change Georgia’s voting laws. Here are the key bills to know

In the wake of failed attempts by some Republicans to overturn President Joe Biden’s November win and months of party infighting, GOP state legislators are looking to amend Georgia’s voting laws. But how much they’ll be able to change remains unclear early in the new legislative session.

Some top-ranking party members, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have expressed support for restrictions on absentee voting. Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly, but there isn’t yet an agreement on how far those restrictions should go.

More than 20 pieces of legislation have been introduced in the Georgia state House and Senate, as of Wednesday. A majority are Republican-backed bills looking to restrict absentee voting by mail, but some bills from Democrats would expand voter access. A slew were filed earlier this week, GPB reports.

This list is subject to change as more bills are filed. Here’s a rundown of some of the more consequential bills:

Absentee voting changes

Voter registration and access changes

Private funds and citizenship

What will pass?

There’s disagreement within the Republican party over how far the voting restrictions should go.

Kemp and Raffensperger have both called for the use of photo IDs for absentee ballot requests. Raffensperger has also called for an end to no excuse absentee voting, but both Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and David Ralston, the state House speaker, have said they wouldn’t support its elimination.

“Somebody’s got to make a real strong case to convince me otherwise,” Ralston said at a news conference at the state Capitol last month.

In response to a question from a McClatchy reporter during a news conference Monday, Kemp said ending no-excuse absentee voting would be “a hard road to hoe” without the support of Ralston and Duncan. He did not express support for ending the practice.

“The best idea I’ve heard and one that I’ve come out in support of is requiring a photo ID on absentee ballots by mail,” he said. “I’m open to having that debate. ... Anything we can do that will make it easy to vote and hard to cheat, I’d be willing to take a look at.”

State Democrats and federal lawmakers could stand in the way of restrictions. Georgia’s newest senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have expressed support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a measure that would restore key elements of 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Under the old act, Georgia was one of six states that required approval from the U.S. Department of Justice for any changes related to voting. The Supreme Court struck down the preclearance requirement in 2013.

Under the proposed Lewis measure, Georgia would likely require the DOJ’s approval before lawmakers changed voting laws or counties closed a polling location, the Georgia Recorder reports.

Columbus State Rep. Calvin Smyre, a top-ranking Democrat and a member of the Special Committee on Election Integrity, said he would generally oppose legislation that would make it harder for Georgians to vote.

“I don’t feel like we ought to move to the goalposts,” he said. “I don’t want to go back to a system that would make it harder for people to vote. ... I just want to put a stake in the ground.”

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
