Georgia

Motorsports park operator accused of crimes in driver death

The Associated Press

CLIMAX, Ga.

A southwest Georgia man faces charges after a death last year a racetrack he operated.

Insurance Commissioner John F. King said Thursday that 58-year-old Dan Cobb of Cairo was arrested earlier this month following an Oct. 10, 2020, death at Climax Motor Sports Park.

King said investigators filed charges alleging Cobb didn't have a license to operate the off-roading and mud-driving park south of Climax, didn't have an ambulance standing by, and didn't have appropriate insurance coverage.

Insurance Department spokesman Weston Burleson said those crimes are all high and aggravated misdemeanors.

Jason Hungerbuhler of Malabar, Florida, died after he was trapped in a large truck. Spectators tried to revive the 42-year-old Hungerbuhler, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Cobb turned himself in to Decatur County sheriff's deputies on Jan. 9 and is free on bail. It's unclear if he had a lawyer representing him.

