Police: Train conductor spots man on tracks, averts tragedy

Authorities credit a freight train conductor with saving a man’s life outside Atlanta.

The CSX conductor was entering the city Friday with the mile-long train when he spotted someone laying on the tracks, Marietta police said. It was a homeless man who had fallen and was unable to get up, police said.

“He became hypothermic and if struck by the swift moving train would surely have been killed instantly," police said in a statement on social media.

The conductor was able to stop the train before reaching the man, police said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics carried the man from the scene and he was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Marietta is a suburb of Atlanta just northwest of the city.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX operates a network of about 20,000 miles of railroad tracks in more than 20 states.