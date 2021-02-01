Georgia

Police: Train conductor spots man on tracks, averts tragedy

The Associated Press

MARIETTA, Ga.

Authorities credit a freight train conductor with saving a man’s life outside Atlanta.

The CSX conductor was entering the city Friday with the mile-long train when he spotted someone laying on the tracks, Marietta police said. It was a homeless man who had fallen and was unable to get up, police said.

“He became hypothermic and if struck by the swift moving train would surely have been killed instantly," police said in a statement on social media.

The conductor was able to stop the train before reaching the man, police said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics carried the man from the scene and he was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Marietta is a suburb of Atlanta just northwest of the city.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX operates a network of about 20,000 miles of railroad tracks in more than 20 states.

  Comments  

Georgia

Police chief, officer asked to resign following racist video

January 31, 2021 2:41 PM

News

Facility loses vaccine after vaccinating teachers early

January 31, 2021 1:37 PM

Georgia

Atlanta near deal to let state close street next to capitol

January 31, 2021 11:34 AM

News

Savannah woman looks to open coffee shop for Black creators

January 31, 2021 12:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service