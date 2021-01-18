Ossoff, Warnock set to join Senate during week of Biden’s inauguration, Trump trial

Incoming Senate Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are one step closer to being sworn in, and they’ll likely enter Congress during a week that features Joe Biden’s inauguration and Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

All Georgia counties certified their Jan. 5 election tallies by Friday night’s deadline. Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler by 93,550 votes. Ossoff defeated former Republican Sen. David Perdue by 55,232. State officials have until Jan. 22 to certify the statewide results, but that could happen before the deadline.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, wrote on Twitter last week that the Georgia Secretary of State’s office would review the final certifications a day before Biden’s inauguration. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

“Our office will review the final certifications on Tuesday,” Sterling said. “Hoping there are no issues.”

What happens after Georgia certifies?

After the state certifies the results, certificates of election with signatures from Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger must be presented to the Secretary of the U.S. Senate proving that Warnock and Ossoff won the January runoffs.

Sterling tweeted Thursday that Senate rules “requires a rep of the (governor) to physically hand docs into the Secretary of the Senate prior to swearing-in.” Questions to the Secretary of Senate’s office regarding how the certificates must be delivered were not returned before publication. The certificates make it official, allowing Ossoff and Warnock to take their oaths of office.

Democrats will effectively hold the majority once Ossoff and Warnock are sworn-in. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast tie-breaking votes if members vote along party lines. Harris, who currently serves as one of California’s senators, must resign from the chamber before becoming vice president. Bloomberg reports that her appointed replacement, Alex Padilla, could be sworn in on the Senate floor minutes after the inauguration.

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to start after Joe Biden takes office, and the Associated Press reports the trial could begin on Inauguration Day. The two Georgia senators-elect could be sworn in on that day or a few days after depending on state certification.

Jake Best, a spokesperson for Ossoff, said the senator-elect’s team hasn’t heard anything definite about a swearing-in date. When asked if Ossoff would be serving in the chamber for Trump’s trial, Best said “it’s possible.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi must send the article of impeachment to the Senate before the trial can begin, and she has not said when she’ll send the document over, AP reports. Once Harris and the three new senators are sworn in, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will determine how the trial proceeds.

A two-thirds majority is needed to convict Trump, meaning all Democrats would need 17 Republicans to support. If convicted, lawmakers could take a second vote on whether to bar Trump from holding future office. That vote would require a simple majority, AP reports.