Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Georgia

Toddler shot in head while playing with gun Christmas Day

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a 2-year-old girl was shot in the head while playing with a gun Christmas Day.

Bibb County deputies detained Kendarius Leshawn Grimes during the investigation and later charged him with cruelty to children second-degree and theft by receiving. Investigators said the gun belonged to Grimes, and the gun had been reported stolen in July.

Grimes is being held on a $12,500 bond, WXIA-TV reported. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The sheriff's office, in a news release, said the toddler found the gun during a Christmas gathering and was playing with it when it went off. The bullet hit her in the head around 3:30 p.m. Friday. She was transported to Navicent Health Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.

No one else was injured.

  Comments  

Georgia

Coastal Georgia county undoes 1982 land swap with resort

December 26, 2020 12:33 PM

Business

Former bed and breakfast in Georgia houses women in recovery

December 26, 2020 12:02 AM

Georgia

7-year-old in critical condition after Atlanta gunfire

December 25, 2020 4:02 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service