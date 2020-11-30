Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Georgia

Officials: Inmates start jail fire by burning mattresses

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Three people were transported to a hospital after inmates started a fire at a Georgia jail by burning two mattresses, authorities said.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said two Fulton County Jail employees and an inmate at were taken to a hospital as a precaution after the blaze Saturday morning.

The fire was already out by the time crews got to the building, but there was heavy smoke and minor damage, Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said a guard had also suffered from smoke inhalation.

Flanagan said the fire, which started on the seventh floor of the jail building, and was extinguished by employees.

It is not clear how many inmates are responsible for setting the mattresses on fire.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Georgia

Southwest Georgia officials seek to clean up illegal dump

November 29, 2020 10:35 AM

Business

Georgia gives $1M in credits for affordable housing in Rome

November 29, 2020 10:28 AM

Georgia

Suit to keep Confederate statues returns to Georgia court

November 29, 2020 10:18 AM

Georgia

Brothers take different paths to make their family proud

November 29, 2020 12:01 AM

Georgia

Georgia county revokes bar’s license after deadly shooting

November 28, 2020 4:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service