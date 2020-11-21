Macon Telegraph Logo
Police: 3 found dead in triple shooting in suburban Atlanta

The Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a shooting that left three people dead Saturday afternoon in a greater Atlanta suburb.

Cpl. Michele Pihera, a spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Police Department, said officers responded to a call of a “person shot" at a Lawrenceville home around 3:30 p.m. when they found a man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Officers then searched a nearby home where they found two additional deceased males inside,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The motive is still unknown.”

The Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation.

Police have not released the ages of the three victims or indicated whether they were related. A K-9 unit and police helicopter were brought in to search the nearby area for any potential suspects.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Lawrenceville is a suburban community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

