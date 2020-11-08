Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Georgia

Pedestrian fatally dragged by shoplifting suspects in U-Haul

The Associated Press

SUWANEE, Ga.

Police in Georgia are searching for two suspects accused of fatally dragging a pedestrian behind a U-Haul van while trying to escape from an alleged shoplifting incident.

Suwannee police were called to a Walmart at around 9 p.m. Saturday where witnesses reported seeing two men shoplifting from the store then running into the parking lot, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told investigators the suspects got into a U-Haul van with Arizona tags and hit a pedestrian, the agency said. The victim was dragged into the street and was killed, police said.

The pedestrian was not immediately identified.

Police said it was not clear where the suspects were headed. Officials asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

Hotels lift spirits during spectator-free Masters Tournament

November 08, 2020 12:02 AM

News

Georgia county to rent space to host trials, grand juries

November 07, 2020 2:15 PM

Georgia

Historic church in Georgia gets grant for repairs

November 07, 2020 10:34 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service