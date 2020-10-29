Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Georgia

West Virginia State University hosts invasive species event

The Associated Press

INSTITUTE, W.Va.

Landowners and others interested in identifying and controlling invasive species in West Virginia can attend an online program on the topic.

West Virginia State University Extension Service is hosting the program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17. The event is free and will take place on Zoom.

Rebekah Wallace of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia will provide information on reporting invasive species. Participants will also learn which species to be aware of in the state and what state and federal resources are available for control and cost sharing.

Members of the Society of American Foresters and the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture will have continuing education credit opportunities for participating in the webinar.

More information is available at wvstateu.edu/extension.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Georgia

Parents charged with murder of 5-year-old daughter

October 28, 2020 4:17 PM

News

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

October 28, 2020 3:01 PM

Celebrities

Georgia jailer arrested on sexual assault, battery charges

October 28, 2020 12:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service