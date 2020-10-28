When will Georgians feel safe traveling again? Poll finds they want big improvements

A passenger stands next an art installation of a giant suitcase outside the North terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) AP

Many Georgians say they will feel safe traveling again when there’s fewer coronavirus cases and an available vaccine, among other developments, according to a new poll by AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The survey results, released Monday, show concerns remain high among residents when it comes to traveling during the pandemic, with 64% of respondents saying they either canceled or changed travel plans this year due to the pandemic.

Another 47% said they called off trips with no plans to reschedule, the poll found, compared to 22% who said they plan to hold off on traveling until 2021.

AAA Consumer Pulse is behind the new survey examining COVID-19’s impact on travel plans for 2020 and the upcoming holiday season. The motor club agency says more than half of Georgians (55%) indicated they are more confident about traveling than they were when the pandemic began. However, many still want to see major changes before deciding to hit the road again.

For example, when asked “What would need to happen in order for you to feel more comfortable about traveling?,” 43% of respondents said they would be less wary if a vaccine was available. Another 40% said they needed to see a dip in positive coronavirus cases.

The rate of new cases is on the rise again in Georgia, which has reported more than 353,000 confirmed cases as of Oct. 28 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Public Health. That includes more than 10,000 new cases reported between Oct. 17 to Oct. 23. The latest data show more than 7,800 Georgians have died from the virus.

Others survey respondents said they would be more willing to travel when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health agencies say it’s safe to do so (30%), or when they become more financially stable (25%), according to the survey.

Overall, only 13% of Georgians said they were “extremely comfortable” with traveling during the pandemic, and 16% expressed little to no concern about traveling for the holidays.

“While many will prefer to stay home this holiday season, some Georgians are more willing to travel than they were earlier this year,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said, according to 11 Alive. “Whether that confidence is based on more education about COVID-19 or simply a need to get out, AAA urges all travelers to follow the safety advice of the CDC and work with a trusted travel advisor.”

AAA Consumer Pulse conducted 400 surveys in each state, polling residents in the Auto Group Club territory between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, 2020. An online research panel was used and respondents’ answers were weighted by age and gender with a maximum margin of error of 4.9 percentage points for state-wide findings.