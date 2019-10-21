Builders of lakefront home aim to move graves, rebury bodies

The builders of a lakefront home northeast of Atlanta want to move a cemetery in front of the house, prompting opposition from a relative whose family members are buried there.

Wes Hulsey tells The Times newspaper that the remains of his ancestors should "rest in peace."

Hulsey says he plans to attend Monday's Hall County Planning Commission meeting, where builder Richard Padgham is set to make the request.

A report from an archaeological services firm says the home owners want to move the cemetery about 40 feet (12 meters) away.

WSB-TV reports that the two dozen graves belong to the Thompson family, one of Hall County's founding families. Hulsey says the bodies of two slaves from the early 19th century also are buried there.