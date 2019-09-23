Northwest Georgia fugitive shot dead by police in raid

Police in northwest Georgia have shot dead a man that they had been looking for four days, arrested others they say were helping him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Floyd County and Rome SWAT officers on Sunday afternoon raided an abandoned house near Rome, finding 28-year-old Jeffery Tyler Aycock. He'd been on the run since Tuesday after police say he shot "numerous times" at officers trying to arrest him on warrants including probation violations and contempt of court.

Investigators said Aycock drew a gun and officers shot him when he refused to drop it. Aycock died before he could be taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

The Rome News-Tribune reports 41-year-old Guy Anthony Haney and 24-year-old Victoria Jade Shafer were each arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of a felon. Jail records say each knew Aycock was a fugitive when they let him hide in the cabin

They were the third and fourth people arrested to helping Aycock. Police arrested arrested the man's father — Todd Jeffery Aycock, last week on hindering apprehension, saying he stopped police from reaching his son after the initial encounter. Police also arrested James Wesley Craig of Rome for hindering apprehension, saying he gave Aycock a place to spend the night, a different vehicle and a cell phone.

Police say Jeffery Aycock is a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters

A medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Aycock's body on Wednesday in Decatur. It's the 62nd officer-involved shooting investigated this year by GBI. The Floyd County district attorney will review the investigation once complete.