Georgia
Older adults face peril in thinly-staffed senior centers
Behind the elegant lobbies and brochures promising compassionate care, many of Georgia's senior care facilities fail to provide even a minimum level of care, state records show.
Many senior living centers feature extremely thin staffing — especially at night — and constant turnover among low-paid staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported after examining thousands of public records.
At a home in Dunwoody, for instance, a facility had just four workers to care for 98 residents during a 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift.
The failures have resulted in injuries, humiliation and even deaths.
At Sunrise at East Cobb, World War II veteran Adam Bennett, 91, left a desperate voicemail to his daughter saying, "I'm dying. Hurry. Hurry. Hurry."
After Bennett's death, doctors discovered broken ribs, a punctured lung and a damaged kidney. Prosecutors said a caregiver had punched him repeatedly. A worker was later convicted of elder neglect.
In a statement, Sunrise said it has made changes at the home, including hiring new staff and retraining workers.
Comments