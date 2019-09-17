Georgia man accused in killings found dead post police chase

A Georgia man suspected of killing his estranged wife and another man has been found dead in his car after exchanging gunfire with police.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement on Tuesday describes the violence.

It says Jonesboro police found 50-year-old Donnie Wayne Hall on Monday after Henry County police named him as a suspect in the deaths of his wife, Anne Hall, and Ali Grace.

The GBI says Wayne exchanged gunfire with officers from his vehicle while leading police on a high speed chase, and was found dead about an hour later.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anne Hall's pastor, Diane Chrispen Williams, told WSB-TV that Hall said she got a restraining order after her husband. Williams says Donnie Hall believed she was having an affair with Grace, but he only worked for her.