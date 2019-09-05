Man charged in Atlanta college party shooting that injured 4

FILE - In this April 21, 2019, file photo, a woman walks past the front of the campus of Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta. Atlanta police say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting outside the Atlanta University Center library that wounded four students. AP Photo

Atlanta police say a man has been arrested in connection with the block party shooting outside the Atlanta University Center library that wounded four students.

News outlets report 21-year-old Isaiah Williams turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos says an argument led to the shooting last month during a party celebrating the end of student orientation and the new semester.

The victims, students at Clark Atlanta and Spelman College, included 18-year-old Erin Ennis, 18-year old Maia Williams-McLaren, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer and 19-year-old Kia Thomas. Campos says they weren't the intended targets.

Campos says Williams isn't enrolled in the nearby colleges. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

It's unclear whether Williams has an attorney.