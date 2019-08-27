Georgia
Truck plunges off bridge, landing on busy Georgia freeway
Police say a pickup truck plunged off a bridge and landed on Interstate 75, killing its driver.
Cobb County police say the grey Chevrolet Silverado headed up a ramp over I-75 at a fast speed Monday afternoon. It then crashed through a concrete barrier and fell onto the freeway below, landing between the southbound and northbound lanes.
Driver Phillip Washington told WSB-TV that he witnessed the truck fly over the edge of the bridge. After it landed, he thought film crews were shooting a movie scene since filming is common in metro Atlanta. Once he realized it was no movie, he called 911.
Video from Atlanta TV stations showed the truck's crushed cab on the pavement below with its rear wheels in the air.
The driver's name hasn't been released.
