Truck plunges off bridge, landing on busy Georgia freeway

Cobb County Fire Fighters work to clear the wreckage from a deadly scene where a pick-up truck ran through a retaining wall and plunged onto Interstate 75 North near the I-285 exchange in Vinnings, Ga., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Alyssa Pointer

Police say a pickup truck plunged off a bridge and landed on Interstate 75, killing its driver.

Cobb County police say the grey Chevrolet Silverado headed up a ramp over I-75 at a fast speed Monday afternoon. It then crashed through a concrete barrier and fell onto the freeway below, landing between the southbound and northbound lanes.

Driver Phillip Washington told WSB-TV that he witnessed the truck fly over the edge of the bridge. After it landed, he thought film crews were shooting a movie scene since filming is common in metro Atlanta. Once he realized it was no movie, he called 911.

Video from Atlanta TV stations showed the truck's crushed cab on the pavement below with its rear wheels in the air.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver's name hasn't been released.