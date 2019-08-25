Georgia Historical Society starts construction on expansion

An organization dedicated to collecting and sharing documents and artifacts important to Georgia's history is upgrading its Savannah research center.

The Georgia Historical Society recently celebrated the kickoff of its renovation and expansion project. The group's research center is based at Hodgson Hall, which the historical society acquired in 1876. An annex was added in 1970 to the society's research and office space in Savannah's historic district.

The society said in a news release that the expansion now underway will improve its ability to examine, collect and share items related to Georgia history. It says the project is being supported by a gift from the Delta Air Lines Foundation, but did not specify the amount being given.