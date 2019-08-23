ME: Georgia man’s remains sent via FedEx have disappeared

A missing Georgia man found dead is once again missing after his remains were shipped through FedEx and lost.

Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Jan Gorniak tells reporters that Jeffrey Merriweather Jr.'s remains were shipped out to St. Louis in June. She says the office couldn't determine a cause of death and so sent the remains to an expert for evaluation. But the remains never arrived.

Gorniak says package tracking shows the remains were last at a FedEx warehouse in Austell, Georgia. WSB-TV reports a FedEx representative says the remains weren't found at the warehouse, and the company is investigating.

Merriweather's father says the family held a funeral without Merriweather's body. The 31-year-old Merriweather was reported missing in mid-June and found dead later that month. His death remains under investigation.