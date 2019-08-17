Georgia opens new $50M state crime lab outside Savannah

A new state crime lab in southeast Georgia has opened with nearly three times as much space as the Savannah laboratory it's replacing.

Gov. Brian Kemp was among officials who attended the opening of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's new lab in Pooler, west of Savannah. The governor said the facility is "desperately needed" to keep up with the needs of law enforcement agencies in 23 counties.

The Savannah Morning News reports the $50 million lab has room for five medical examiners and 70 employees. The old one had room for two medical examiners and 26 workers.

The GBI will perform autopsies, ballistic tests on firearms and other scientific analysis at the new lab. Toxicology tests for drugs, alcohol and poisons will be performed locally for the first time.