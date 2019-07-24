Witness: Fight led to gunfire that killed pregnant woman

A witness says a pregnant Georgia woman walking with her toddler son was killed by gunfire that erupted when a fight between neighborhood kids got out of hand.

Athens-Clarke County police say officers responding Monday night to a report of gunfire found 24-year-old Auriel Callaway wounded near her apartment complex. She later died at a hospital.

Standria Walker says she's Callaway's sister and witnessed the shooting. She told reporters that adults joined the fighting kids and gunshots rang out, striking Callaway as she shielded her little boy.

Police said the boy wasn't hurt and is being cared for by relatives. Detectives searched nearby apartments Tuesday and detained several people who were later released. An investigation is ongoing.