Georgia woman killed when jet-ski hits Lake Lanier shoreline

A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a jet-ski wreck on Lake Lanier.

News outlets report Kaylynn Ticas of Lawrenceville died Saturday after being transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon says Ticas was riding the watercraft at high speeds when she struck the shoreline. Bystanders pulled her from the water's edge.

The agency says an investigation is ongoing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WSB-TV says Ticas is the 12th person to die in an accident at Lake Lanier this year.

A 30-year-old man tried to rescue his 9-year-old son who slipped under the water on July 11. They both died last week.