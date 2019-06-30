Annual Atlanta race calls for security collaboration

The 50th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race through downtown Atlanta requires all police on duty plus additional security help.

Atlanta police and firefighters say preparation for the July 4 event began months ago. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the 10K race usually attracts 60,000 participants.

State and federal law enforcement agencies will assist Atlanta police that day, and a joint operations center will open at the police department. Atlanta police Capt. Rodney Woody said large events often involve collaborative security efforts, but he does not anticipate threats.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford says he expects the heat to cause health problems. He said about 60 people required paramedics' attention for heat exhaustion during the 2017 race. Paramedics will patrol the race route and water stations will be in place.