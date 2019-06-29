Authorities: 3 arrested outside Walmart planned cocaine deal

Authorities say a drug bust outside a Walmart in Virginia Beach this week that left multiple people injured resulted in the arrest of three men who planned to exchange 22 pounds (10 kilograms) of cocaine for $280,000.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the men have been charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. They are 42-year-old Deyvis Vizcaino, of New York, 28-year-old Jose Isaola, of Georgia, and 49-year-old McAllen Mathurin, of Norfolk, Virginia.

They are being held without bond.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has said a driver attempted to flee from a parking lot Tuesday when officers approached a vehicle. The vehicle struck multiple officers and law-enforcement vehicles. An officer fired his weapon, but didn't hit anyone.

Court records show the money was found in the trunk of Mathurin's vehicle.

Isaola's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment. Records don't list attorneys for Vizcaino and Mathurin.