It’s Pride Month for the first time in Gwinnett County

A suburban Atlanta county is celebrating LGBTQ Pride for the first time.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Gwinnett County's Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation Tuesday recognizing LGBTQ residents.

District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku says recognizing LGBTQ residents is a huge step and sends a message that Gwinnett county won't marginalize any type of community. Ku is the board's first openly gay member.

The newspaper says the Norcross Gay Club will host what is believed to be Gwinnett's first-ever pride celebration this weekend.

State Rep. Sam Park says the proclamation demonstrates the progress the community is making to be inclusive. Park is the first openly gay member to serve in the Georgia General Assembly.

The newspaper says LGBTQ residents are estimated to make up about 4.5% of Georgia's population.