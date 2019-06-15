Georgia internet speed far slower than US government reports

A newspaper reports that internet speeds in Georgia are far slower than what has been reported by the federal government.

An analysis of internet speed test results by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that internet speeds were about one-fourth as fast as those reported by the Federal Communications Commission.

The newspaper reports that internet speeds averaged about 6.3 megabits per second in Georgia from June to December 2017. That's far below the FCC's estimate of 25 megabits per second.

Slower speed means websites take longer to load, and videos can be difficult to view, among other things.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A state mapping project is expected to help determine how to expand internet availability in Georgia. That project is scheduled to be completed in about a year.