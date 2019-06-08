Georgia homeowner shoots, kills teenager who broke into home

A Georgia homeowner has shot and killed a teenager who broke into his home.

Police say it happened early Friday.

At a news conference, authorities identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jayven Jackson, of Paulding County, Georgia. They say they've had past dealings with him when he was a juvenile but didn't release further details.

WSB-TV reports police responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. and found Jackson lying at the bottom of the stairs. The homeowner said he grabbed his rifle and fired several shots after he heard someone break a window, unlock his front door and start to walk up the stairs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jackson, who was unarmed, died on the way to the hospital.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, whose name was not released.