Georgia

Greenville names 3 finalists for city manager position

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C.

City leaders in Greenville have chosen three finalists for the city manager's position.

The Greenville News reports that the position has been vacant for nearly a year after former City Manager John Castile retired in August.

The city council on Monday named the three finalists. They are John McDonough, city manager of Sandy Springs, Georgia; Jeff Jones, chief operating office and deputy city manager for Mesquite, Texas; and Dan Hoffman, assistant city manager for Gainesville, Florida.

  Comments  