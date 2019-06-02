Georgia voters who’ve moved warned to update registrations

Georgia election officials are warning voters who recently moved to update their voter registration information.

The mailed notices they're sending are the first step toward canceling outdated registrations.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says that updated records ensure safer elections.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that voters who've moved to a new county but haven't updated their address will be considered "inactive" and could be canceled after four years. Inactive voters can still vote by verifying their information.

More than 1.4 million Georgia voter registrations have been cancelled since 2012, a figure criticized by voting rights advocates. Some cancellations were because people moved out of state or died, but others were cancelled for inactivity.

County officials will mail notices to voters who've reported an address change to the U.S. Postal Service.