SWAT team on scene of bomb threat at Georgia grocery store
SWAT team officers are negotiating with a man outside a grocery store near Atlanta who claims to have a bomb.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports authorities have evacuated the Kroger store located in south DeKalb County. Police have shut down several blocks in the surrounding area as a precaution.
DeKalb police Capt. P.S. Sheirling says the man is standing near propane tanks at the front of the store. A police negotiator was speaking with the man and trying to open communications.
Police aren't sure if the man actually has a bomb but, but Sheirling said they're treating the situation as if it's a "worst case scenario."
Police also haven't yet determined what if any connection the man has to the store.
