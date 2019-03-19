County prosecutor to take over as Georgia ethics director

The Georgia State Ethics Commission has chosen a local prosecutor to be the new director.
News outlets reported the state ethics commission voted Monday to hire Douglas County Chief Assistant District Attorney David Emadi as its new director.
Emadi takes over the agency after previous director Stefan Ritter resigned after allegations he looked at pornography on state computers.
Commission Chairman Jake Evans said Emadi's experience as a prosecutor and former legislative aide helped persuade the panel to offer him the job.
Evans said it's important for the agency director to be willing to go up against people who have a lot of power.
Emadi has been working in the prosecutor's office for six years.
Ritter resigned last month with a $45,000 settlement and promise not to sue the commission.
