Teenage son arrested, charged in death of Georgia mother

Police in Georgia have charged a teenager with murder in the death of his mother.
News outlets report Savannah police arrested the 17-year-old on Friday evening. Police responded earlier that day to an area home and found the woman dead with apparent stab wounds. Authorities did not immediately release a motive in the attack.
An investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if the teenager is charged as an adult.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Comments