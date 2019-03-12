Former Georgia jail guard charged with rape

This March 2019 booking photo provided by Murray County Sheriff's Department shows Kirk Taylor Martin. Martin, a former jail guard in Georgia, was arrested and faces rape and other charges after police say he held a woman in her home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Martin, of Acworth, Ga., is also charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit sodomy, false imprisonment and obstructing an emergency call. (Murray County Sheriff's Department via A) AP