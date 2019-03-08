Georgia

President Trump lands at Fort Benning ahead of Lee County tornado damage tour

By Staff Reports

March 08, 2019 11:14 AM

Community remembers those killed by tornado outbreak in Beauregard, Alabama

Family members speak about loved ones that they lost in the tornado outbreak in Beauregard, Alabama. The Sunday, March 3, 2019, tornado outbreak left 23 dead and others injured.
By
Up Next
Family members speak about loved ones that they lost in the tornado outbreak in Beauregard, Alabama. The Sunday, March 3, 2019, tornado outbreak left 23 dead and others injured.
By
FORT BENNING, GA

Air Force One landed at Fort Benning Friday morning ahead of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s Lee County tornado damage tour.

Trump will take a helicopter from the airfield to Auburn, Ala. He will spend a few hours in east Alabama before making his way down to Palm Beach, Florida, where he’s scheduled to speak at Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser.

The president and first lady were greeted by Governor Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp; Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General of Fort Benning; Brig. General Joe Jarrad of the Georgia National Guard; and Homer Bryson, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Ledger-Enquirer and McClatchy reporters are on the ground at Fort Benning, Beauregard, Ala. and in the president’s press pool. Check back throughout the day for updates on Trump’s visit.

To read more about the recent tornado damage and how it’s impacted communities, check out some of the stories we’ve written this week:

Read Next

HOMEPAGE

‘A brotherhood and a sisterhood of the heart.’ Beauregard pays tribute to tornado victims

Read Next

latest-news

‘We will rebound’ Alabama Sen. Doug Jones tells county battered by tornado

Read Next

georgia

These are the people who died in the Lee County tornado. Four are children.

Read Next

afternoon

‘Nothing but splinters.’ Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tours devastation left by the tornado

Read Next

local

The time is now to prepare for the next storm

Read Next

alabama

Expanded after Hurricane Opal, ‘a lot of lives were saved’ thanks to this church’s basement

Read Next

national

‘People are here’: Smiths Station residents lean on each other as clean up begins

Read Next

georgia

Community talks of blessings even after Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency

  Comments  