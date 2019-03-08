President Trump lands at Fort Benning ahead of Lee County tornado damage tour

Air Force One landed at Fort Benning Friday morning ahead of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s Lee County tornado damage tour.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Trump will take a helicopter from the airfield to Auburn, Ala. He will spend a few hours in east Alabama before making his way down to Palm Beach, Florida, where he’s scheduled to speak at Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser.
The president and first lady were greeted by Governor Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp; Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General of Fort Benning; Brig. General Joe Jarrad of the Georgia National Guard; and Homer Bryson, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
Ledger-Enquirer and McClatchy reporters are on the ground at Fort Benning, Beauregard, Ala. and in the president’s press pool. Check back throughout the day for updates on Trump’s visit.
To read more about the recent tornado damage and how it’s impacted communities, check out some of the stories we’ve written this week:
Read Next
‘A brotherhood and a sisterhood of the heart.’ Beauregard pays tribute to tornado victims
Read Next
‘Nothing but splinters.’ Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tours devastation left by the tornado
Read Next
Expanded after Hurricane Opal, ‘a lot of lives were saved’ thanks to this church’s basement
Comments