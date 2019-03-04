Savannah Philharmonic: Conductor, Peter Shannon, resigns

The Board of Directors of the Savannah Philharmonic says Peter Shannon is stepping down as the artistic director and conductor.
Local media reports that his resignation is effective Feb. 27.
Shannon announced last fall that he was leaving at but was expected to stay until the end of the orchestra's 10th season.
He said at the time that he wanted to focus on new artistic pursuits in the U.S. and Europe.
A search committee has already been looking for a new conductor. And guest conductors are slated to handle the 11th season.
No reason was given for the change in timetable.
Rhegan White-Clemm, Chairperson of the SPO Board, said that the season will continue as planned.
The organization will announce guest conductors for its two remaining orchestral concerts.
