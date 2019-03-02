Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to speak at Mercer

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas will give the keynote address this month during a dedication ceremony at Mercer Law School.
The Telegraph reports the March 11 dedication will mark the official renaming of the first-floor courtroom after alumni Griffin B. Bell and Frank C. Jones.
Bell, a 1948 graduate of Mercer Law, served as attorney general under President Jimmy Carter. Jones, a 1950 alumnus, served as editor-in-chief of the Mercer Law Review.
University President William Underwood described both Bell and Jones as "Mercer legends." He says they stand among the finest lawyers in the history of American jurisprudence.
Thomas, born in Pinpoint, Georgia, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1991 by George H.W. Bush, replacing Thurgood Marshall.
