Georgia county’s police chief to retire at end of April

A Georgia county is conducting a nationwide search for a new police chief after its current chief announced his retirement.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said Wednesday that Police Chief James Conroy is retiring effective April 30.
Conroy has 30 years with the DeKalb County Police Department, including almost six years as chief. During his tenure, Thurmond says in a news release that the county has seen significant reductions in overall crime.
He says Conroy led department's effort to increase public trust and overall transparency. He says Conroy managed the use of officer body-worn cameras and led the transition of enhancing public access to crime data through the crime reporting system, National Incident-Based Reporting System.
