Disbarred attorney wanted for killing mother is armed and dangerous, US Marshals say

A former lawyer is on the run after killing his mother, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service Office in Columbia.
Instead of surrendering himself to law enforcement for a previous conviction, Richard. V. Merritt cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, the Marshals service said in the news release.
Before he left the Atlanta area, Merritt “violently” killed his “elderly” mother and stole her “2009 silver Lexus RX350,” according to the news release.
The Marshals said Merritt’s vehicle was found at his mother’s home in DeKalb County, Georgia, which is just east of Atlanta. He is considered armed and dangerous and the public is warned not to approach the man who might have changed his appearance by shaving his head, per the news release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The disbarred attorney was supposed to surrender himself to law enforcement on Feb. 1, when he was scheduled to begin a 30-year prison sentence after being “convicted of stealing money from clients and elder abuse,” the Marshals said in the news release.
His mother’s body was discovered at her home on Feb. 2, per the news release.
Anyone with information about is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.
Comments