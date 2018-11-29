Georgia woman gets 2 years in prison son’s drowning

A Georgia woman has been given a two-year prison sentence in the 2017 drowning of her 3-year-old son.
Citing records, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 32-year-old Bobbie Jessica Prather entered a negotiated plea Tuesday in Bartow County Superior Court. She'll be on probation for 18 years after her prison term ends and will get credit for time served, dating to May 29, 2017.
The north Georgia woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other offenses. Officials have said she left her son alone for more than 14 hours before he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. A deputy pulled Jagger Settles from the pool, but he was unconscious and not breathing.
Bartow EMS director Brad Cothran says paramedics determined the child had been underwater too long to be resuscitated.
