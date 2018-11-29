Atlanta City Council declares vacancy; election in March

The Atlanta City Council has declared a vacancy after the death earlier this month of Councilman Ivory Lee Young Jr., who served on the council since January 2002.
A special election to fill the unexpired term of the District 3 seat will be held March 19. If necessary, a runoff will be on April 16.
Qualifying will take place Wednesday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Municipal Clerk's Office.
Young, who was 56, had been on leave since September to undergo a stem-cell transplant.
A memorial wake for Young will be held Friday at Greater Springfield Baptist Church and a Celebration of Life Service is scheduled Saturday at Morehouse College.
