2 disaster recovery centers to close Monday

Two disaster recovery centers in Georgia are closing Monday, but officials say residents affected by Hurricane Michael can visit others that are still open if they need assistance.
The centers closing at 6 p.m. Monday are in Early County at the Early County Alternative School in Blakely and in Miller County at the First Baptist Church Gymnasium in Colquitt.
Many of the services available at the centers are also available by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362, which is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. You can also visit the website, www.DisasterAssistance.gov .
Officials note the deadline to register for FEMA assistance in Georgia is Dec. 13.
Comments